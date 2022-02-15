Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 836,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

