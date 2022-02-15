Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUUIF shares. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.