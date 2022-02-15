Supremex (TSE:SXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.53

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 47681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$93.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

About Supremex (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

