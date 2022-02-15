Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.97

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.97 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 50.02 ($0.68). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 69,950 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.97. The company has a market capitalization of £98.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.18.

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

