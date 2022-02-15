SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Up 55.3% in January

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $637.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,387. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.33. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

