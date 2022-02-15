Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in January

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $657.00.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.