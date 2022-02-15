Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $135.26

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.26 and traded as low as $114.51. Symrise shares last traded at $115.87, with a volume of 616 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.64.

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.