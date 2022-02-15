Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 149.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $732.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,851 shares of company stock worth $3,911,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,905 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after buying an additional 1,583,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 660,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

