SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post $15.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.25 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $61.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,646 shares of company stock worth $277,192 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

