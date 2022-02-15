Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $312.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 312.60 ($4.23), with a volume of 2062283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.80 ($4.57).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 410 ($5.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.15) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 510 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.58).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 384.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($109,607.58). Also, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,717.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

