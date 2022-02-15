Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.44 million, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 168,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

