Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Stock Position Lifted by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,403 shares during the quarter. Tailwind Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.49% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 625.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 938,728 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 947,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 188,996 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $8,904,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,582,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 434,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 113,653 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

