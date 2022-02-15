Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TWNI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 2,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

