Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.59. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

