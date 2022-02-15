Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TNDM stock opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.93 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
