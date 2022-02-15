Taraxa Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Taraxa has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Taraxa has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00105892 BTC.

About Taraxa

Taraxa (CRYPTO:TARA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taraxa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taraxa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taraxa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

