Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$2.54. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 217,245 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total value of C$138,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,819.97. Also, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total transaction of C$134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at C$251,089.98. Insiders sold a total of 728,700 shares of company stock worth $1,942,868 over the last ninety days.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

