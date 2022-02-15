TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Update

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of TASK opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $77,964,000. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after buying an additional 225,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $71,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

