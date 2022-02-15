Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of Tata Motors worth $169,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,858 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,455 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research firms have commented on TTM. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

