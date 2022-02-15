TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 922,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 250.0 days.
TCLHF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. TCL Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.
About TCL Electronics
