TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.97 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.89). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.99), with a volume of 120,948 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £64.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.97.
About TClarke (LON:CTO)
