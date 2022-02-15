TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.97 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.89). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.99), with a volume of 120,948 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £64.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.97.

About TClarke (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

