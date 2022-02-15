TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.40. 156,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,896,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

