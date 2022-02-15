Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $161.26

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.26 and traded as low as $153.04. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $154.84, with a volume of 20,514,272 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.26.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 9,736,344 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,104,349 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,097,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,472,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,378,000 after buying an additional 747,563 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.