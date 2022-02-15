Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.26.

TECK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 272,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,950. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

