Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.70

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$36.70 and last traded at C$36.82, with a volume of 10258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$539.27 million and a PE ratio of 116.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.34.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.25%.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

