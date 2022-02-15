Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 197.38%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

