Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.02.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,773 shares of company stock worth $629,428. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.