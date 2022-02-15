Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 31.4% in January

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TIIAY stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.40) to €0.27 ($0.31) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.39.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

