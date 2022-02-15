Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,651 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Telefónica worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

