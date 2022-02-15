Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLPFY. Societe Generale cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance stock opened at $180.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.57. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.