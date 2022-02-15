Telsey Advisory Group Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $30.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. Macy’s has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

