Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the January 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telstra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Telstra has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $15.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

