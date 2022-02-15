Tempur Sealy International (TPX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPX stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

