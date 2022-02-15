TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Top Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $44,618.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00282768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00076910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00096587 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004115 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

