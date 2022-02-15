Tern (LON:TERN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.74 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.67 ($0.14). Tern shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 2,499,695 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.66. The stock has a market cap of £39.60 million and a PE ratio of 63.33.
Tern Company Profile (LON:TERN)
