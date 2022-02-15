Tern (LON:TERN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.74 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.67 ($0.14). Tern shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 2,499,695 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.66. The stock has a market cap of £39.60 million and a PE ratio of 63.33.

Tern Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

