Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.99% of Textainer Group worth $103,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGH opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

