TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. TFI International reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,515,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

