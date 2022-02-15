The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Up 67.2% in January

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 77,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,080. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

