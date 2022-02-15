The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemours in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

CC opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 675,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 541,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.