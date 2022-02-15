The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $755.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

