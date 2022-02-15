The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Tronox by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tronox by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Tronox by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tronox by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 321,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE TROX opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

