The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 524,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 189,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

