The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

