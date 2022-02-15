The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.