The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.29 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,805,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after buying an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 409,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

DORM stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

