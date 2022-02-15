The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.31 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HCC opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.