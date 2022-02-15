The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM opened at $196.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.67. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total value of $551,543.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.