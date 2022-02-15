The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CALX opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

