The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Rambus worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rambus by 5,679.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

