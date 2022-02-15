The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,473 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $382,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 71,112 shares valued at $4,809,579. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

